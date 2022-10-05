$2M drug bust: 14K THC vape cartridges, 300 lbs marijuana, 'numerous' assault rifles found at Connersville home

Along with the drugs, numerous assault rifles, several pistols, one fake suppressor as well as two baffled suppressors were located and seized.

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were arrested and a toddler was removed from a Connersville home where police found more than $2 million worth of drugs and "numerous" assault rifles and weapons, Indiana State Police said.

Police searched a home, located at 5275 South State Road 1, on Wednesday and made a massive drug bust.

During the search they found:

About 309 pounds of packaged marijuana. State Police said the marijuana wholesale value per pound is estimated to be in excess of $300,000. The estimated street value per ounce would be in excess of $1.4 million.

34 pounds of THC wax. The THC wax sold per gram would be in excess of $300,000.

More than 14,000 THC vape cartridges, worth over $280,000.

Several hundred marijuana cigars

A "multitude" of various edibles including “medicated” chips and candies.

In addition to the drugs, state police said "numerous" assault rifles, several pistols, one fake suppressor as well as two baffled suppressors were located and seized.

They also found more than $100,000 in cash that police said were proceeds of the drugs being sold.

Investigators found a toddler in the home during the search. The toddler was removed with the help of the Department of Child Services.

Three Connersville residents were arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Tristen Sweney, 25, and Nokomus Nicholson, 23, were arrested on the preliminary felony charges of dealing in marijuana over ten pounds, possession of marijuana over ten pounds and maintaining a common nuisance.