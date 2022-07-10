2 people shot at west Indianapolis restaurant

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Washington Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot Friday night at a west Indianapolis restaurant.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at Soriano’s Mexican Restaurant, 3749 West Washington Street near Holt Road.

A Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a call reporting a person shot found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. They were "awake and breathing" when taken to a hospital for treatment, but police did not provide a condition.

Officers then located a second victim with an injury "consistent with a gunshot wound." Police said that person was also taken to a hospital for treatment and were said to be in "stable" condition with a minor injury.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether it involved an accidental and self-inflicted shot.