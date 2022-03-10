1 person critically injured in shooting west of downtown Indy

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near Tibbs Avenue and Michigan Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot west of downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday evening.

An IMPD spokesperson said it happened near West Vermont Street and North Holmes Avenue around 7:15 p.m. That's near Tibbs Avenue and Michigan Street.

(Note: The video above is a 13News report about 16 people shot or stabbed in a recent three day period in Indianapolis.)

Dispatchers had sent officers to the area after receiving reports of a shooting. Police found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

13News is working to learn what led to the shooting, and whether police have identified a suspect in the case.

This developing story will be updated.