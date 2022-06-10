IMPD homicide investigates man shot and killed Wednesday night on west side

Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of North Addison Street on a report of gunfire and found the man.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a man Wednesday night on Indy's near west side after he died at the hospital.

Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 200 block of North Addison Street, near West Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, to investigate a report of gunfire. They found the man who appeared to be shot, and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Thursday.

The coroner's office is not sharing his name before notifying his family.

IMPD aggravated assault and homicide detectives began their investigation and have identified a person of interest in the case, which is now in the hands of Homicide Detective Lottie Patrick.