IMPD: 2 shot early Saturday on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot early Saturday morning on Indy's near west side.

It happened just after midnight in the 3200 block of West 10th Street, which is just east of Tibbs Avenue.

Police haven't shared many details but said officers investigating a report of a shooting found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police didn't provide condition reports for either of the victims but said one of them was "awake and breathing" when they were taken to an area hospital.