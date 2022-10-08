x
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off field on backboard during game at IU

Hart is a former running back for Michigan and the Indianapolis Colts. He also served on the coaching staff at IU.
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, center, observes warmups before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Hart was a former running back at Michigan. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the first quarter of Saturday's game at Indiana.

It was unclear what happened to Hart and a team spokesman said there was no update on Hart's condition. He did give a thumbs up sign before leaving the stadium.

Hart wound up on the ground after Indiana made an extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 left in the quarter. Michigan’s players cleared the bench and spread out across the field, many dropping to one knee. Several Michigan coaches including head coach Jim Harbaugh stood nearby as trainers worked on Hart.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen also walked across the field to see Hart, who previously served on Indiana’s coaching staff.

Hart rushed for more than 5,000 yards at Michigan and is still the career rushing leader for the fourth-ranked Wolverines. He also played professionally for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2010 file photo, Indianapolis Colts running back Mike Hart carries the ball during the NFL divisional football playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in Indianapolis. Hart could've waited around to get a call to continue his NFL career, but chose to chase his passion for coaching. Eastern Michigan coach Ron English, an assistant at Michigan when Hart was a star running back, is giving the former Colts player a shot as an offensive quality control coach. Hart will be in green and white on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011 when the Eagles play in the Big House. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

