Sikh community holds memorial at Lucas Oil Stadium to honor eight FedEx shooting victims

Eight people were killed on the evening of April 15, 2021, during a mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The eight people killed during the FedEx mass shooting were honored Saturday during a memorial held at Lucas Oil Stadium. The event was organized by the Sikh Coalition to mourn the lives lost and to spread love and solidarity.

Governor Holcomb along with several other elected officials shared their words of sympathy in person, through letters and video messages.

“It’s days like this. Afternoons like this when we come together to honor lives. Lives that have been so suddenly and unexplainably taken from us,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “The Sikh community’s passion for peace and faith and freedom and love and equality and justice and community service has always shined bright and shined through.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett shared his goal to find unity throughout the city.

“You are welcome here and it is the responsibly of every one of our residents to make sure you know that to be true,” Mayor Hogsett said.

Faith leaders across different religions also brought comfort to families through prayer. Many of the families are still trying to process the events that happened that day, including the granddaughter of Amarjeet Johal.

“She was the mom to everybody, not just our family, people that worked at FedEx. Everybody loved her,” said Komal Chohan. “She went out to go start the car and she was one of the first people he came into contact with.”

Chohan said she wants more than just words from elected officials.

“We want actually change. We don’t just want words anymore because that’s all we are getting. If there was change we wouldn’t be in the same situation over and over and over again,” Chohan said.

The event was also focused on solidarity.

“This is not just a Sikh event. Yes, the Sikh community is hosting, but we want to invite everybody to network and get together and try to move forward from this, which is difficult,” said Sukhwinder Singh, Sikh community member and leader.

One way to do that Singh said is to say "hi."

“If you take that first step, I promise you it will be returned more than doubled,” Singh said.