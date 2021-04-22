Final arrangements for the 8 victims of the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

It's been one week since the mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx facility where eight employees were killed, and families are preparing final arrangements.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a report on the Sikh community asking for investigators to look into bias as a motivation for the shooting.

One week after the mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx facility where eight employees were killed, families are preparing to say goodbye.

Funeral arrangements are being made for:

Matthew R. Alexander, 32 years old

Samaria Blackwell, 19 years old

Amarjeet Johal, 66 years old

Jasvinder Kaur, 50 years old

Amarjit Sekhon, 48 years old

Jaswinder Singh, 68 years old

Karli Smith, 19 years old

John Weisert, 74 years old

Samaria Blackwell

Samaria Blackwell, 19, from Beech Grove was the youngest of four children in her Beech Grove family. She played home school basketball and soccer and dreamed of becoming a police officer. Avon Police are collecting police patches from departments across the country to present to Samaria's family.

On Wednesday, funeral arrangements for Samaria were announced.

A funeral service will be held Monday, April 26 at 2:30 PM at Southport Heights Christian Church, 7154 McFarland Road, Indianapolis.

Visitation is set for 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Graveside services will be private.

Karli Smith

Karli Smith was also just 19 years old. She was a 2020 graduate of Washington High School. Karli played softball and liked to send selfies to friends and family.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at The Blended Church, 2215 Country Club Road. It will be a visitation only and will be livestreamed at www.ellismortuary.com and on Facebook at Ellis Mortuary, Inc.

Matt Alexander

Matt Alexander, 32, loved Christmas and baseball. He played for Avon High School, where he graduated from in 2007.

Visitation for Matt was set for Thursday, April 22 from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral services are on Friday, April 23 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Plainfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Matt Alexander Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund c/o Baker Funeral Home 387 E. Broadway St. Danville, IN 46122.

John "Steve" Weisert

John Weisert, who went by Steve, was the oldest victim at 74. His wife, Mary Carol, spoke to 13News as she was waiting to find out if he was OK. She eventually received the worst news the day after the shooting. The couple would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this fall.

13News is still waiting to hear on funeral arrangements for Wesiert.

Sikh Community

Four of the victims were from the Sikh community.

Jaswinder Singh

Jaswinder Singh, 68, just started working at FedEx two weeks ago. He was shot and killed waiting in line for his first paycheck. He is survived by his wife and three sons. Two of his sons live in India.

Family told 13News funeral arrangements are tentatively set for May 1.

Amarjeet Kaur Johal

Amarjeet Kaur Johal, 66, was a mother and grandmother. Her family said anyone who knew her would say that she was their mother. She loved to cook and found joy in feeding people.

Her funeral is set for Saturday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. and can be seen on the St. Pierre Family Funeral Facebook page.

Jasvinder Kaur and Amarjit Sekhon

Jasvinder Kaur, 50, and Amarjit Sekhon, 48, were related by marriage. They rode to work together and were shot in their vehicle as they arrived. Amarjit worked the night shift to provide for her disabled husband and two sons.