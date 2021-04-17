FedEx mass shooting victim remembered as lovable baseball fanatic

Matt Alexander, 32, was a passionate collector of baseball memorabilia and a former pitcher for Avon High School.

INDIANAPOLIS — A flag waves at half staff over the baseball field at Avon High School in honor of Matt Alexander, who is one of eight victims killed in the FedEx mass shooting.

He was only 32.

The former Avon High School baseball player was honored Saturday before the opening pitch on Senior Day.

Matt's former teammates and family were there to remember a man described as a baseball fanatic and trustworthy best friend. There was a moment of silence before his father threw the opening pitch.

"That felt like that was part of Matt," his father Brad Alexander said. "Matt was a pitcher for Avon. He was a shortstop for Avon. I didn't do near as well as he did in the day, but I was there and I knew he was looking down saying thank you dad."

Friends and family said they couldn't think of a more fitting way to honor the diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan.

"The field part of the game is about these players today, and yet Matt right here," former Avon High School Coach Bob McPike said, placing his hand on his heart.

Josh Betustak and Matt had been friends for 20 years. They had a bond built on baseball. So did Ryan Sheets, who had been close friends with Matt for about 15 years.

"He has all these collectibles, and one of his rooms is this baseball shrine," Sheets said about the collection, which he said included cards and signed baseballs.

The men took backyard baseball very seriously, but their friendship extended far beyond the diamond.

"We've had a lot of things happen and different life experiences and things, but whenever I'm with Matt, I remember who I was when I was fifteen," Sheets said. "And I like that person."

Reliable and kind, that’s how his loved ones describe him. When his friends moved out of state, Matt didn’t hesitate to help.

"He rode with me and my brother Matthew and our pet cat in a U-Haul from Indianapolis to Baltimore for ten hours," Matt's longtime friend Josh Betustak said.

Matt loved Christmas and craft beer, so his mom made him a Christmas tree combing his two loves.