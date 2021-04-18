Here's how you can help the families of those impacted by the mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility

The mass shooting left eight people dead and several others hurt.

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s only been a few days since eight people were shot and killed while several others were hurt when a gunman opened fire at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

The heartbreak the mass shooting left behind for the loved ones of those impacted had many people wondering how they could help. Survivors and families of other mass shootings across America have even started a GoFundMe to show their support.

GoFundMe verified these fundraisers and said they were backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee. That means all funds listed on that page will go to the individuals and families affected by the Indianapolis shooting.

Victims First GoFundMe

This is a fundraiser created by families who have been directly impacted by mass shootings that have taken place over the past two decades.

Indianapolis FedEx facility Family Support Fund

This GoFundMe is raising money to help support all the families impacted by the mass shooting. Its goal is to help pay for funeral services and medical expenses for all the families who need the help.

GoFundMe for the family of Samaria Blackwell

This online fundraiser was created by Samaria Blackwell’s family and is raising money to help with the funeral expenses of the 19-year-old.

Another GoFundMe created to help Samaria Blackwell’s family was created by her friends and can be found here.

There might be other GoFundMe campaigns out there using this tragedy as a way to scam people.

The crowdfunding website shared these tips on how to determine if a fundraiser is legitimate:

How is the organizer related to the intended recipient of the donations? What is the purpose of the fundraiser and how will the funds be used? Are direct family and friends making donations and leaving supportive comments? Is the intended recipient in control of the withdrawals? If not, is there a clear path for the funds to reach them?