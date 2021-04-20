Sikh Coalition demands investigators look at possible bias motive in FedEx Indianapolis mass shooting

Eight people were killed in the shooting April 15 and four of those were members of the Sikh community.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report about the guns used in the Indianapolis mass shooting at a FedEx facility.

The Sikh Coalition is demanding local, state and federal investigators look into possible bias in the mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx facility. Eight people were killed in the shooting April 15 and four of those were members of the Sikh community.

A statement reads in part:

"A complete and thorough investigation – including determining the motives behind this attack and any connection Mr. Hole has to hate and white supremacy groups – is essential to providing justice and building trust between the Sikh community and local and federal law enforcement. A full and transparent recitation of those facts is also necessary to maintaining that trust moving forward. The reality is, even if Mr. Hole was a disgruntled employee due to the fact that Sikh employees were getting more hours than him or for any other reason, it is essential to connect the dots of all of his activities leading up to this tragic attack to fully understand the role racism, xenophobia, and white supremacy may have played in his alleged anger toward his former employer.”

The concern comes after IMPD released a detailed report about a March 2020 incident involving the suspect. In that incident, the suspect's mother had called police concerned that he might attempt "suicide by cop." Police confiscated a shotgun and during a search, an officer saw white supremacist websites up on the suspect's computer screen.

The behavioral unit detained the suspect and took him to the hospital. He was evaluated for only a matter of hours and released without being prescribed any medications.

The FBI then interviewed the suspect in April of 2020. The bureau found:

No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found.

“This information stands in confusing contrast to the statement released by FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan on Friday, April 16,” said Amrith Kaur. “Per Agent Keenan, ‘No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism ideology was identified during the course of the assessment’ in 2020. We now know that this statement does not accurately reflect all of the facts of this case, and are seeking full transparency by the investigating agencies. Additionally, to further this investigation, it is imperative that all witnesses to the shooting be interviewed by law enforcement immediately.”