INDIANAPOLIS — Mental health can be a taboo subject but professionals say, in light of the recent mass tragedy, it's important to have mental health conversations with loved ones.

If you're a parent, they say having these conversations with your children can be beneficial in creating a safe environment to talk about mental health.

"Just talk with your family about, you know, how to deal with things when things get hard or when you're upset," said Dr. Brian Quinn, the medical director at Ascension St. Vincent Stress Center. "Talk about positive ways to deal with distress or problems."

For the hundreds of people inside the FedEx facility who survived this shooting, this can be a traumatizing time. It's a sensation called "Survivor's Guilt".

"I think it's easy to sit back and say, 'Well, why me? Why was I able to survive this when this person that I know very well did not?'" said Dr. Quinn. "There can be a lot of guilt and remorse because of that. That's going to be a normal and sometimes healthy part of the grieving process."

He's encouraging survivors to resist the urge to isolate themselves, and instead share their experience with a loved one because sharing that burden can make it a little easier to carry.