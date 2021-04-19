New details emerge about FedEx mass shooting suspect's initial encounter with police

19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole was detained last year after police received reports that he was voicing suicidal ideas.

INDIANAPOLIS — New details emerged on Monday about the FedEx mass shooting suspect's initial encounter with police in March of last year.

19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole was a former employee at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis where authorities said he opened fire on April 15, killing eight people and injuring five others before killing himself.

Hole had initially encountered police on March 3, 2020, after police received reports of a man voicing suicidal ideas.

A document shared by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday detailed this encounter.

According to the document, on March 2, 2020, Hole and his mother drove to the Gun Bunker, a gun shop on the east side of Indianapolis, to look at guns. His mother told police she didn't know her son had brought money to buy a gun. Hole ended up buying a .410 shotgun and didn't buy any shells.

When they got home, Hole was asked what he was going to do with the gun and the document says he "became angry and struck his mother" and "told her to shut up."

He was asked again what he was planning to do with the shotgun and the document said he replied "this is not the life I want to live I'll end it my way," then he said, "I am going to point this unloaded gun at the police and they will shoot me."

The next day Hole's mother and sister when to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to get help.

Police were told that Hole would get very angry and his family was concerned for their safety. Police were also told that Hole's father committed suicide when Hole was three years old.

Officers went to Hole's home and called Hole downstairs. He was unaware police were in his house and when he was placed in handcuffs the document said he "became immediately anxious."

According to the document, he told police: "Please just turn the power strip off on my computer. I don't want anyone to see what's on it."

One officer reported Hole's computer had white supremacy websites up.

"Officer Humphry clearing the upstairs and securing the shotgun observed what through his training and experience indicated was white supremacist websites," the document said.

After his arrest, Hole reportedly "downplayed" any suicidal thoughts he was having. But he did voice feeling sad and depressed and told authorities he would benefit from counseling.

Hole was taken to a hospital for further assessment. The shotgun he had purchased was taken by IMPD and put in the property room with "seized by dangerous person" written on the inventory sheet.