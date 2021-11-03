New scholarship for criminal justice students named in FedEx shooting victim's honor

Samaria Blackwell was one of eight victims killed in the FedEx mass shooting earlier this year. The 19-year-old dreamed of becoming a police officer.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is of a previous report about officers joining together for a funeral procession in Samaria Blackwell's honor.

Indiana college students pursuing a career in criminal justice are eligible for a new scholarship established in honor of Samaria Blackwell, a 19-year-old victim of the FedEx mass shooting who dreamed of becoming a police officer.

Blackwell was one of eight people who were killed in the April 15 shooting at a FedEx facility in Plainfield. In the wake of her death, the law enforcement community banded together, one police department even asked for officers to send in patches from their local agencies and was stunned when more than 500 were sent in from all across the country. They went to Blackwell's family in a heartwarming act of kindness and support.

That level of support from the law enforcement community keeps on coming.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation (CIPF) provides resources to officers while focusing on supporting injured officers and the families of officers killed in the line of duty. The organization announced Wednesday it's sponsoring two $500 scholarships in Blackwell's memory.

"She was motivated by loving and caring for her neighbor," CIPF's announcement said. "We hope to keep her legacy alive by supporting other young people with a dream to protect and serve in law enforcement."

The scholarships will be offered to Indiana residents who are studying criminal justice at an Indiana-approved college.

To qualify for the scholarship, candidates will need to have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA and be majoring in criminal justice with the plan to pursue law enforcement as a career.