Avon PD asking fellow law enforcement to help honor FedEx shooting victim who had dream of becoming police officer

AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department is asking their fellow law enforcement officers and agencies to join them in honoring one of the victims killed in the FedEx mass shooting in Indianapolis.

One of the eight victims, 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell, had the dream of becoming a police officer.

"One of the many lives cut short from the Fed Ex shooting incident was that of Samaria Blackwell," the police department wrote on Facebook. "It was no secret to her family and friends that this beautiful young lady had dreams of becoming a police officer one day."

Our administration has been in contact with Samaria’s family and our agency is coordinating the process of gathering shoulder patches from any law enforcement agency wishing to show their support. pic.twitter.com/vX33p0w4EO — Avon Indiana Police Department (@AvonPolice) April 18, 2021

Avon PD said its administration has been in contact with Samaria’s family and is coordinating the process of gathering shoulder patches from any law enforcement agency wishing to show their support.

Any officers or agencies wishing to provide a patch can mail them to 6550 East U.S. Hwy 36 Avon, IN 46123.

Agencies near central Indiana can also deliver their patch to the Avon PD office or direct message their team on social media.