Avon police chief delivers hundreds of shoulder patches to family of FedEx shooting victim

AVON, Ind. — A central Indiana police department collected hundreds of shoulder patches from law enforcement agencies across the country for a victim of the FedEx mass shooting.
The Avon Police Department reached out to agencies nationwide on social media asking for patches in honor of Samaria Blackwell, one of eight people who died in the April 15 shooting. Blackwell, 19, had dreams of becoming a police officer.
Last week, Avon Police Chief Brian Nugent delivered more than 500 patches to Blackwell's family. He also presented a scrapbook with "every single letter, note, card, and business card from all those who sent their letters and support and encouragement to the entire family," the department wrote on Facebook.