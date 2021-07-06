Avon police chief delivers hundreds of shoulder patches to family of FedEx shooting victim

Samaria Blackwell, 19, had dreams of working in law enforcement.

AVON, Ind. — A central Indiana police department collected hundreds of shoulder patches from law enforcement agencies across the country for a victim of the FedEx mass shooting.

The Avon Police Department reached out to agencies nationwide on social media asking for patches in honor of Samaria Blackwell, one of eight people who died in the April 15 shooting. Blackwell, 19, had dreams of becoming a police officer.