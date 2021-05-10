City-County Council honors victims, survivors of FedEx shooting

The Indianapolis City-County Council offered a special resolution on Monday night to honor the victims and survivors of the FedEx mass shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — The City-County Council of Indianapolis offered a special resolution Monday "strongly" condemning violence and honoring the victims and survivors of the FedEx mass shooting as well as the first responders who acted quickly to save lives.

Councillors Josh Bain and Jared Evans presented the resolution condemning violence of any kind.

"This Council affirms the right of every resident of Indianapolis and Marion County to live, work, worship, learn, and play free from violence," the resolution says. "The Council strongly condemns all forms of hatred that lead to violence, whether random or based in racism, xenophobia, sexism, or any form of discrimination or bias."

The resolution also paid tribute to the eight people who were killed on April 15 when a gunman opened fire at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis.

"The Council remembers in deep sorrow the tragic loss of 8 souls taken in the mass shooting perpetrated on April 15, 2021, at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis, Indiana," the resolution says.

The victims of the shooting were identified as:

32-year-old Matthew R Alexander

19-year-old Samaria Blackwell

66-year-old Amarjeet Johal

50-year-old Jasvinder Kaur

68-year-old Jaswinder Singh

48-year-old Amarjit Sekhon

19-year-old Karli Smith

74-year-old John Weisert

The resolution noted Samaria Blackwell, who dreamt of becoming a police officer. It also honored the Sikh community, which was disproportionately affected by the shooting.

"The Council somberly recognizes the devastating and disproportionate impact of this mass shooting on our City’s Sikh community, whose members have walked through their darkest hour with courage, dignity, and compassion."

Members of the council thanked the community and city for holding a number of vigils to honor the victims and one council member offered her condolences to the family of 19-year-old Karli Smith, who lived in the council member's district.

The special resolution went on to honor the survivors, victims, and families of those affected by the shooting.

"Council likewise remembers the 7 individuals physically injured in the attack, along with many survivors, family members, friends, loved ones, and coworkers left to cope with the emotional trauma inflicted by that horrific assault."