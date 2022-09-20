Father and 12-year-old daughter killed in crash with wrong way convicted felon driver fleeing police

Will Tetmeyer and his 12-year-old daughter Georgia were killed when their car was struck on Interstate 465 Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have now died following a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver at I-465 and Rockville Road Saturday.

The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old Cory Lemasters, was fleeing police, who tried to serve him an arrest warrant. A father and his 12-year-old daughter were killed in the other car.

The father was driving with his three daughters in the car, getting on Interstate 465, when their car was rammed head on by the convicted felon on parole, running from police and going the wrong way.

Police say Lemasters was going northbound on southbound I-465 and tried to exit the on ramp at Rockville Road. His SUV hit a car head on driven by 40-year-old Will Tetmeyer, who died at the scene.

The Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the crash and said crews "worked tirelessly to extricate all the victims and transport them to area trauma centers."

Lemasters died from his injuries Monday and so did 12-year-old Georgia Tetmeyer.

A Go Fund Me account is raising money for funeral expenses for Will Tetmeyer and his youngest daughter, Georgia. The fundraiser's organizer said the family is not interested in speaking to media at this time.

Police say they attempted to arrest Lemasters near Washington Street and Lynhurst Drive, but he took off in a large SUV. He entered 465 at Washington Street, going northbound in the southbound lanes. Police say one officer followed the wrong way driver onto the interstate, but a supervisor called off the chase. The officer slowed down but continued to follow the suspect before the crash.

Lemasters was wanted for a violation of his pretrial release. He faced drug dealing and gun possession charges from last November with an upcoming Oct. 11 trial date. He posted bond June 3. He was on parole with the Indiana Department of Correction and probation from a previous felony conviction.

Lemasters has 19 arrest records in Marion County since 2008. He served almost four years in prison for a 2015 arrest for unlawful possession of a gun. He was sentenced to community corrections in that case, but a probation violation sent him in prison to finish his sentence in August 2017. The arrest warrant officers were attempting to serve Saturday was issued Aug. 30.