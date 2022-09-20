Person killed in I-70 semi crash near Knightstown

The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. when a westbound semi crossed the median and struck an eastbound semi, police said.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and another was injured when two semis collided along Interstate 70 in Henry County early Tuesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., a semi traveling westbound on I-70 near Knightstown crossed the median for unknown reasons, went into the eastbound lanes and struck a semi, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the westbound semi was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was transported to a Richmond, Indiana, hospital. The severity of the driver's injuries, as well as the identity of both drivers, is not yet known.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.