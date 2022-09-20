Person killed in I-70 semi crash near Knightstown

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and another was injured when two semis collided along Interstate 70 in Henry County early Tuesday morning.
Just after 4 a.m., a semi traveling westbound on I-70 near Knightstown crossed the median for unknown reasons, went into the eastbound lanes and struck a semi, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the westbound semi was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was transported to a Richmond, Indiana, hospital. The severity of the driver's injuries, as well as the identity of both drivers, is not yet known.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.
All lanes of I-70 eastbound between the Greenfield and Knightstown exits were closed for several hours Tuesday morning.