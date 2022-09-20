Police pursuit ends with truck striking house on Indy's near south side

The pursuit began around 12:30 a.m. and ended when the suspect's truck struck a house in the 2100 block of South Pennsylvania Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit ended when a truck struck a house on Indianapolis' near south side early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers spotted the truck of a man with several active warrants, including possession of cocaine, auto theft, and possession of a controlled substance, IMPD said.

Officers recognized the truck, confirmed that it was stolen, and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, the suspect ran into a police car and ended up crashing into a house in the 2100 block of South Pennsylvania Street, just north of East Raymond Street.

After the crash, the suspect surrendered to officers and was taken into custody, police said.

During the pursuit, the truck went off the road and onto railroad tracks. A pursuing police car struck something and got stuck on the tracks.

There was significant damage to the front of the house that was struck, though no structural damage was found. No officers were injured, and police did not indicate anyone inside the home or the suspect were injured.

The suspect, who police said is in his late 20s and lives in the area, has not been identified.