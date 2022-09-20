IMPD identifies suspect vehicle in July hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have identified a vehicle they believe may have been involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in July.
Detectives shared photos Tuesday of a black 2006-2012 Dodge Nitro that might be connected to the fatal crash on North Shadeland Avenue.
IMPD officers were called to a personal injury crash in the 7700 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near the Interstate 69 exit onto Interstate 465, around 5:45 a.m. on July 23, 2022.
They arrived to find a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, IMPD said. The male victim later died at the hospital.
On Tuesday, IMPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle, which was damaged in the lower front end in the collision. Detectives also put out a stock photo of a Dodge Nitro which would look like the suspect vehicle.
If you spot a vehicle matching the description of the one police believe was involved in the fatal crash, call the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.