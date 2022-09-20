IMPD identifies suspect vehicle in July hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

A man was hit and killed on North Shadeland Avenue on July 23.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have identified a vehicle they believe may have been involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in July.

Detectives shared photos Tuesday of a black 2006-2012 Dodge Nitro that might be connected to the fatal crash on North Shadeland Avenue.

IMPD officers were called to a personal injury crash in the 7700 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near the Interstate 69 exit onto Interstate 465, around 5:45 a.m. on July 23, 2022.

They arrived to find a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, IMPD said. The male victim later died at the hospital.

IMPD Hit and Run Detectives Seek Community Assistance in Fatal Hit and Run Investigation INDIANAPOLIS-IMPD hit and run... Posted by IMPD News on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

On Tuesday, IMPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle, which was damaged in the lower front end in the collision. Detectives also put out a stock photo of a Dodge Nitro which would look like the suspect vehicle.