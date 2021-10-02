Cyberattack leads to network shutdown at Johnson Memorial Health

The hospital said it's prepared to continue providing care to patients without access to computer records.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Another central Indiana hospital has fallen victim to a cyberattack.

Johnson Memorial Health said its computer network was disabled Saturday as a result of a cyberattack. The hospital, located in Franklin, Indiana, is the latest on a long list of hospitals and health systems across the country that have recently dealt with similar issues, including Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis, which endured a cyberattack on Aug. 4 that resulted in personal information of patients and employees being put out on the dark web.

JMH said its cybersecurity experts and law enforcement officers are investigating the cyberattack and working to restore normal computer operations as quickly as possible.

"While we are working quickly to resolve the impact of the cyberattack, we recognize that these situations can take time to fully resolve," JMH said in a statement Saturday.

In the meantime, the hospital doesn't have access to computer records. However, JMH said it has found workarounds that will allow the hospital to continue providing care to patients.

"As part of this commitment to ensuring the ability to serve the community, Johnson Memorial has established processes that permit continued operation in this situation, and most services at JMH are unaffected," the statement said.