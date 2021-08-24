'Some' data leaked in attempted ransomware attack, Eskenazi says

Investigators have begun the "painstaking process" of examining the files that were leaked for any personal patient or employee information, the hospital said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eskenazi Health says some data was leaked in an attempted ransomware attack earlier this month that caused the hospital to shut down its systems and divert patients.

The hospital said it notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the Aug. 4 cyberattack and it's helping look into the data leak.

The hospital announced Tuesday that some data that the hospital maintains was, in fact, obtained by hackers and released online.

At this point, it's unclear if any of this data contained sensitive patient or employee information.

Investigators have identified the files that hackers took and begun the "painstaking process of examining those files for any personal patient or employee information," the hospital said in a statement.

If investigators discover sensitive information was leaked, Eskenazi said it will notify anyone who's been affected.

The hospital maintained that there's "no evidence that any of our files were ever encrypted and we will not make any payment to the bad actors."

It's unclear if the cyberattack resulted in bank or credit card fraud. However, Eskenazi is encouraging employees, providers, patients, former patients and vendors to closely monitor their bank accounts and credit card statement as well as their personal information for suspicious activity and report any suspicious activity to authorities and financial institutions.

The hospital is also encouraging anyone who could be affected to get a free credit report from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.