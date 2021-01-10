Cybersecurity expert offers advice for warding off an attack

Eskenazi Health is the latest target of a cyberattack that left patient and employee personal information compromised.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cyberterrorism has become a part of life in the modern age, putting companies and their clients at risk for identity theft or a complete shut down in operations.

Eskenazi Health is the latest target of a cyberattack that left patient and employees personal information compromised.

Investigators recently determined those who breached the hospital’s computer system in May got access to the personal information of employees and patients, everything from social security numbers and addresses, dates of birth, prescriptions and insurance information, and that’s just the beginning.

“Each time we see it in the news, we wonder, ‘OK, when is it going to happen to us?” said Doug Allgood, president and CEO of BlackInk IT. Allgood's company specializes in cybersecurity.

“I do believe we’re in a state where this cyberterrorism is going to continue to be out there and it’s just going to get worse, it’s not going to get better,” said Allgood.

That's why his company teaches clients how to protect their systems and what to look out for that could put them at risk. Something as simple as an email, says Allgood, could open a company’s system to a cyberattack.

“Being conscientious about what are you looking at and being cautious that every time you click on something you don’t recognize, you’re likely to expose the entire company,” Allgood said, explaining if you come across something suspicious when you log on, let the IT department know.

He also encourages companies to require employees to have more than just a password to access their email or other information.

“We call that multifactor authentication. That’s another way to authenticate that it’s really you,” Allgood explained.

He says prevention of a cyberattack starts with education and awareness, along with a security plan, before it happens to you or your company.