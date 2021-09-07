Marion County death, birth certificates back online after data breach

A spokesperson for the Marion County Public Health Department said that www.MarionHealth.org is also now accessible to the public.

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over for people needing death or birth certificates in Marion County.

The systems were offline for weeks after Eskenazi Hospital and the Marion County Public Health Department experienced a data breach Aug. 4.

"Our monitoring systems functioned as they are designed to, allowing us to proactively shut down our network early on the morning of Aug. 4 to maintain the safety and integrity of our data," a spokesperson for The Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County said.

Now, those in-person services are available again.

In late August, an Eskenazi spokesperson said, "there is no evidence that the incident has resulted in bank or credit card fraud," but cautioned people who work with or for Eskenazi Hospital and the Marion County Public Health Department watch their accounts just in case.