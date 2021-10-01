Personal data stolen in Eskenazi cyberattack has appeared on dark web

Social Security numbers and prescription records are among the information stolen during the cyberattack.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eskenazi Health said Friday that a cyberattack on Aug. 4 resulted in the personal information of patients and employees to show up on a portion of the Internet known as the dark web.

Eskenazi Health has determined that medical, financial, and demographic information of certain individuals was obtained and posted on the dark web. The information impacted may include name, date of birth, age, address, telephone number, email addresses, medical record number, patient account number, diagnosis, clinical information, physician name, insurance information, prescriptions, date(s) of service, driver’s license number, passport number, face photos, Social Security number, and credit card information.

In the case of deceased patients, this information also may include cause of death and date of death.

Impacted individuals or their loved ones should review information maintained by each of the credit reporting bureaus and any applicable financial institutions to detect any suspicious activity.

Contact the credit bureaus at the following numbers:

Equifax 800-525-6285

Experian 888-397-3742

Trans Union 800-680-7289

Identity theft protection, including credit monitoring, is available for impacted individuals at no cost.