Community, nonprofit, come together to help bury 7 unclaimed babies

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven unclaimed babies from Marion County, born before the pandemic, were laid to rest Friday. They were honored through the help of local nonprofit He Knows Your Name and Indiana Funeral Care.

Dozens of people attended the burial at Washington Park East Cemetery, where songs and prayers were shared before the babies were buried. None were claimed by their families after being transported to the funeral home.

Linda Znachko, found of He Knows Your Name, said she recently claimed the seven babies under Indiana law in order to give them a proper burial.

"Finding them and bringing them into the light honors them. And it gives them purpose because I believe now legacy will be on their lives," Znachko said. "And instead of being hidden and unknown and orphaned, they are now really apart of a spiritual family."

Znachko said hospital abandonments are on the rise and wants Hoosiers to know there are affordable funeral options for families.

"By bringing awareness to this issue, we can hopefully offer more support, resources and understanding of the needs families have," Znachko said. "It is also my hope that our community will become educated about funeral home services that are provided at a reasonable cost in order to ensure all lives are celebrated and honored with dignity."