Purdue police looking into viral arrest video

The video shows an officer struggling to arrest a Purdue student, who is seen on the ground in the snow.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after a video of an arrest went viral on social media.

The video shows an officer attempting to arrest student Adonis Tuggle on Friday, Feb. 4 near Harrison and Horticulture drives. According to the Purdue crime log, Tuggle was resisting law enforcement during the arrest. Tippecanoe County Jail logs indicate Tuggle is no longer in custody.

The department said a caller witnessed two people arguing and was concerned a woman was being held against her will. In the video, the person recording identifies herself as Tuggle's girlfriend.

The officer is seen on top of Tuggle, while his girlfriend and he yell for the officer to get off the student. At one point, the officer has his forearm on Tuggle's neck, and the woman tries to move it away.

"Touch me again, ma'am, and I will tase you," the officer tells her.

Purdue Police Chief John Cox issued the following statement about the incident Wednesday:

Purdue University police became aware Friday night (Feb. 4) of an incident that occurred that evening involving a Purdue police officer who responded to an urgent call from a third party following our "see something, say something" campus safety guidance. The caller stated that it appeared a woman was being held against her will near Horticulture Drive.

Any time a PUPD officer uses force in connection with an arrest, the department conducts an internal review. PUPD commenced that review, led by Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete immediately upon receiving the officer's report on Friday night. That investigation will, under PUPD General Orders, include input from all witnesses to the arrest and take into account all available evidence, including video from officers' body-worn cameras and statements from the students involved. No physical injuries were suffered in the incident.

Purdue police take incidents such as this seriously. The video from body-worn cameras will be made available as will all findings and evidence from the internal review when complete.