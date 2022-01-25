IMPD releases body cam video showing 2 officers stabbed in December 2021

A suspect stabbed veteran officers Stephen Elliott and Ryne Lane on Dec. 1, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous report from when the officers in the incident were identified.

IMPD has released body cam footage showing the December 2021 incident that resulted in two officers being stabbed.

It happened Wednesday, Dec. 1 on Indy's near north side as officers responded to a disturbance call. IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey previously said the stabbing was "an unprovoked attack."

In the newly released video, 20-year-old Deonta Williams identifies himself in a 911 call, reporting a disturbance. When officers Stephen Elliott and Ryne Lane responded to the area, they talked to Williams about the suspect description he gave to the dispatcher. The officers determined Williams' 911 call was not a legitimate claim, so they turned around to walk away.

Lane's body cam video shows him get attacked from behind. He was stabbed in the chest. Elliott's body cam video shows blood from the stab wound to his neck splatter on the camera lens. The officers commanded Williams to get down on the the ground. Then, they both started shooting at him.

Elliott and Lane kept Williams at gunpoint until backup arrived. When more officers got there, they offered medical aid both to officers and to Williams, once he was in custody. IMPD said the aid helped save Elliott's life.

Elliott had to have surgery for a "significant stab wound across a large section of his neck." Lane was treated at Eskenazi for the minor stab wound to his chest. Williams' gunshot wounds were not life-threatening.