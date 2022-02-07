Gary officer in stable condition after shooting, suspect in custody

The officer, a 32-year veteran of the police force, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Gary Police Department reports the officer is in stable condition.

GARY, Ind. — One person has been taken into custody after an extensive manhunt for the suspect accused of shooting a Gary police officer Monday.

The officer was shot just before 2 p.m. EST Monday while responding to a call about active shots fired near Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street, according to WMAQ.

The officer was identified as Sgt. William Fazekas, a 32-year veteran of the police force who is assigned to the Gary Police Department's Violent Crimes Division.

Fazekas was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was reported to be in stable condition, Gary police said in an update.

After the shooting, police in northwest Indiana launched an extensive manhunt for the person responsible. The Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit responded to the scene to assist officers on the ground, authorities said.

Just a few hours after the shooting police said a suspect was in custody.

Additional information about the suspect and the shooting was not available at the time of publishing.