Public invited to funeral for 5 abandoned babies

INDIANAPOLIS — Five abandoned babies from Marion County will be laid to rest Friday, Aug. 28. The babies will be honored at 1 p.m. at Washington Park East Cemetery located at 10612 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229.

The babies were recently abandoned at Indianapolis hospitals and the Marion County Coroner's office, according to a release. The babies were named Alice Pearl, Nellie Ruby, Alyssa Jean, Braxton and Nazir.

"Hospital abandonments are on the rise," Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name ministry, said. "By raising awareness to this issue, we can hopefully offer more support, resources and understanding of the needs families have. It is also my hope that our community will become educated about funeral home services that are provided at a reasonable cost."

Znachko will officiate the first funeral honoring the babies. The service will be held outside and social distancing guidelines will be followed.