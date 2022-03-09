Carmel police looking for mother and daughter

Neither Christina Tinson nor Kindell Phillips are believed to be in danger, but they have not been seen in more than a week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are attempting to locate a mother and daughter who were reported missing.

A Facebook post late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips have not been seen for a week.

Neither Tinson nor Phillips are believed to be in danger.

Tinson was last seen driving her red 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana license plate number GBJ430 east on Main Street near the Monon Trail on Friday Aug. 26, 2022 at approximately 8:05 p.m.

Christina Tinson is described as 5’5” tall, weighing 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Phillips is 4’6” tall, weighs 90 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on their location, please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.