Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Indianapolis girl

INDIANAPOLIS — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old girl from Indianapolis.

Police said Delilah Jennings was last seen Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9:24 a.m. in Indianapolis and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Jennings is described as 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing her hair in a ponytail, a gray "ILH" shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky blue pants, and black and white shoes.

Police identified 32-year-old Monica Burdine as the suspect. She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts, and white shoes.

Police said Burdine drives a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with an Indiana license plate 233BXA.

Anyone with information on Jennings' whereabouts is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.