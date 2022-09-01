Authorities asking for help locating missing 4-year-old Plainfield girl

Fiefe Fledwemya went missing from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 2 p.m. Thursday.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield authorities are asking for help locating a missing 4-year-old girl.

Fiefe Fledwemya went missing from the Legacy Farms neighborhood.

She was last seen wearing a long pink nightgown.

Fledwemya is 41 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds.

The girl was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.

*****MISSING CHILD***** 4 year old African American Female missing from the Legacy Farms neighborhood. Fiefe Fledwemya last seen wearing a long pink nightgown. 41” tall and 35lbs. Last seen around 2pm today. Contact Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700. pic.twitter.com/7UNE1wSJ3s — Plainfield Fire (@PlainfieldFire1) September 1, 2022

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.