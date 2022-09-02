Missing Brown County teen possibly headed to Indianapolis, according to deputies

Deputies said Lexie Atwood was last seen Thursday, Sept. 1 around 12:15 a.m. and could be headed to Indianapolis.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Deputies said Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 12:15 a.m.

Atwood was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Deputies said Atwood could be headed to Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Atwood's whereabouts is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 812-988-6655 ext. 0.

Brown County is roughly 60 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.