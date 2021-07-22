Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Indiana State Fair

The iconic horses will be located inside Gate 12, north of the Farm Bureau building. They can also be seen during the daily parade.

INDIANAPOLIS — You've seen them in dozens of Super Bowl commercials. Here's your chance to see the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales in person.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be at the Indiana State Fair from Friday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 8.

They will be located inside Gate 12, north of the Farm Bureau building. They can also be seen during the daily parade.

Click here to see what else is new to the Indiana State Fair this year, including animal yoga, double decker carousel, The Great American Duck Race and more.

The 2021 Indiana State Fair opens Friday, July 30 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 22. The fair will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

In following the CDC's and Gov. Eric Holcomb's latest guidelines, the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks. However, those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines on whether and when wearing a face covering is needed.

Last year's fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair's theme this year will "celebrate all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier spirit."

The fair is also bringing back fairgoer favorites, including carnival rides, food, free entertainment, 4-H competitions and more.

Click here for more information on the 2021 Indiana State Fair.