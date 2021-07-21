Man arrested in Bloomington for his role in Capitol insurrection, FBI says

Antony Vo, 28, was arrested Wednesday morning for offenses related to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a man in Bloomington Wednesday morning for his role in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

FBI Indianapolis announced the arrest of 28-year-old Antony Vo on Wednesday. He was arrested for offenses related to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building.

Vo's case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

#BREAKING 28-year-old Antony Vo was arrested this morning in Bloomington by #FBIIndianapolis for offenses related to his illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol January 6.



All riot related cases are being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) July 21, 2021

Vo is the latest of a number of Hoosiers who authorities say played a part in the insurrection.

Two Bloomfield women, Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both pleaded guilty to charges related to the riot. Bissey will have a sentencing hearing on Oct. 12, where she could face a maximum charge of up to six months in prison, which could include a term of probation and up to a $5,000 fine.

Bissey was allegedly at the Capitol with Morgan-Lloyd, who was the first of nearly 500 defendants to be sentenced for the Jan. 6 insurrection, and she avoided time behind bars.

Morgan-Lloyd was sentenced to three years of probation, 120 hours of community service and a fee of $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol.

Morgan-Lloyd may have been the first of hundreds to receive a sentence, but she wasn't the first to plead guilty. That was actually another Indiana resident, Jon Schaffer. The Columbus native entered a plea of guilty on two charges in April.