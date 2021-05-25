x
Man arrested in Vincennes in connection to Capitol riot

Jonathan Ace Sanders, Sr. faces two federal charges.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. The horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a stunning assault on American democracy to another political fight. Rather than unite behind a bipartisan investigation like the one that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Republicans are betting they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing former President Donald Trump or his supporters. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

VINCENNES, Ind. — Officers arrested a man in Vincennes, Indiana in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. 

Jonathan Ace Sanders, Sr. faces two federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capital grounds.

Federal prosecutors filed the case on May 14 in Washington, D.C. and very few details on Sanders actions have been released.

Some Hoosiers arrested for taking part in the riot include:

 

