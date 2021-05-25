Man arrested in Vincennes in connection to Capitol riot

Jonathan Ace Sanders, Sr. faces two federal charges.

VINCENNES, Ind. — Officers arrested a man in Vincennes, Indiana in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Jonathan Ace Sanders, Sr. faces two federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capital grounds.

Federal prosecutors filed the case on May 14 in Washington, D.C. and very few details on Sanders actions have been released.

