23 new food items to be featured at 2021 Indiana State Fair

New options will include a Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake, Deep Fried Cheesecake Bites, Beef Parfait, Buttermilk Wafflewich and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — With less than a month away until the return of the Indiana State Fair, it's time to start mapping out your food choices!

State fair officials announced 23 new food items will be available this year as part of the "Taste of the Fair" contest.

Here is a list of the new options at this year's state fair:

Mac and Cheese at Indiana Pork

BBQ Suga Momma at Gobble Gobble Food Truck

Beef Parfait at Indiana Beef Cattle Association

Buttermilk Wafflewich at American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.

Deep Fried Cheesecake Bites at AP Concessions Deep Fried Sweet Concession

Honey BBQ Chicken Wings at Da Portable Rican

Bavarian Cream Puff at The German Corner

Bison Steak Fajitas at Red Frazier Bison

Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner at Urick Concessions

Funnel Cake Pastry Ale at Sun King Brewery

Philly Cheesesteak Fries at Gresham Foods

Media Noche at Da Portable Rican

Cherry Chocolate Funk - Hand Dipped Ice Cream at American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.

Outlaw Burger at Indiana Ribeye

Fruit Twister Paradise Pop at Goodwin's Pork-N-More

Cinni Minni's at R&W Concessions

Chocolate Salted Caramel Milkshake at American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.

Miss Piggy's Mac Daddy at Gresham Foods

Loaded Brat at Black Leaf Vegan

Iced Coffee Float at Hook's Drug Store Museum

Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake at Monroe Concessions

Mangonada Frozen Beverage at Baskin Robbins

Frozen Mocha Coffee at American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.

Click here for more details on the new food items.

The 2021 Indiana State Fair opens Friday, July 30 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 22. The fair will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

In following the CDC's and Gov. Eric Holcomb's latest guidelines, the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks. However, those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines on whether and when wearing a face covering is needed.

Last year's fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair's theme this year will "celebrate all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier spirit."

The fair is also bringing back fairgoer favorites, including carnival rides, free entertainment, 4-H competitions and more.

Click here for more information on the 2021 Indiana State Fair.