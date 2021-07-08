23 new food items to be featured at 2021 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — With less than a month away until the return of the Indiana State Fair, it's time to start mapping out your food choices!
State fair officials announced 23 new food items will be available this year as part of the "Taste of the Fair" contest.
GALLERY: New food items at the 2021 Indiana State Fair
Here is a list of the new options at this year's state fair:
- Mac and Cheese at Indiana Pork
- BBQ Suga Momma at Gobble Gobble Food Truck
- Beef Parfait at Indiana Beef Cattle Association
- Buttermilk Wafflewich at American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.
- Deep Fried Cheesecake Bites at AP Concessions Deep Fried Sweet Concession
- Honey BBQ Chicken Wings at Da Portable Rican
- Bavarian Cream Puff at The German Corner
- Bison Steak Fajitas at Red Frazier Bison
- Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner at Urick Concessions
- Funnel Cake Pastry Ale at Sun King Brewery
- Philly Cheesesteak Fries at Gresham Foods
- Media Noche at Da Portable Rican
- Cherry Chocolate Funk - Hand Dipped Ice Cream at American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.
- Outlaw Burger at Indiana Ribeye
- Fruit Twister Paradise Pop at Goodwin's Pork-N-More
- Cinni Minni's at R&W Concessions
- Chocolate Salted Caramel Milkshake at American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.
- Miss Piggy's Mac Daddy at Gresham Foods
- Loaded Brat at Black Leaf Vegan
- Iced Coffee Float at Hook's Drug Store Museum
- Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake at Monroe Concessions
- Mangonada Frozen Beverage at Baskin Robbins
- Frozen Mocha Coffee at American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.
Click here for more details on the new food items.
The 2021 Indiana State Fair opens Friday, July 30 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 22. The fair will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
In following the CDC's and Gov. Eric Holcomb's latest guidelines, the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks. However, those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines on whether and when wearing a face covering is needed.
Last year's fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair's theme this year will "celebrate all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier spirit."
The fair is also bringing back fairgoer favorites, including carnival rides, free entertainment, 4-H competitions and more.
Click here for more information on the 2021 Indiana State Fair.
