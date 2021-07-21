Fishers police investigating woman caught on camera relieving herself in yards

Neighbors in the Windermere neighborhood say the woman carries her own toilet paper, but leaves her messes behind.

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating a strange neighborhood nuisance in Fishers that's leaving some families at a loss for words.

“We call her 'the pooper.' We have lots of names for her,” said Angie Kiley in Fishers' Windemere neighborhood.

Kiley’s talking about the woman recently caught on someone’s doorbell camera, going to the bathroom in a yard. Residents say it happened last summer and is happening again.

“We have found her droppings in our yards. She carries her own toilet paper and she just leaves the toilet paper behind with her droppings,” Monique Miller explained.

“Last week, or the week before, she did it in three or four different yards down the street, every other yard,” Kiley added.

“I’ve not personally witnessed the pooper,” explained Garrett Cupp.

No one has to. Neighbors know the signs, even beyond the obvious one or two.

“The toilet paper is the calling card. So we know when we see that, that she’s been around,” said Kiley.

The Fishers Police Department is investigating.

“They can’t really do anything until they catch her you know, but it’s gross,” said Erica Haines.

“We believe the lady is a runner,” Miller added.

“It does happen. I’ve been a runner my whole life and it does happen, but you just plan for it,” said Haines.

“My family and I would put wagers on why this woman’s doing this,” added Cupp.

“I think she likes to do her business outdoors where everyone can maybe see,” said Kiley.

Neighbors aren’t happy about the cleanup.

“We don’t want to leave it there, so we just pick it up and it’s a problem. It’s definitely a problem,” said Miller.

“At least she could bring a bag like the rest of us do when we’re walking our dogs,” Cupp added.

“I know runners, this tends to happen if they run long distances, but this is an everyday occurrence,” Miller added, saying she’s all for exercising, but thinks maybe this person needs to reconsider where they’re working out.

“Maybe she needs to get a treadmill,” Miller added.