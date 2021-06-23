The Beach Boys, Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds to perform on Indiana State Fair free stage

Other performers include Blanco Brown, Josh Turner and Mary Mary.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has announced the lineup of performers for the free stage.

All shows at the free stage are included with the price of admission. Seating is first-come, first served.

Here is the full schedule:

Friday, July 30: State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Orleans, presented by Yacht Rock Radio

Saturday, July 31: John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty, presented by IndianaRockHistory.com

Sunday, Aug. 1: Mary Mary, presented by WTLC FM

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Josh Turner

Thursday, Aug. 5: Run Forrest Run, Ultimate '90s Party Band

Friday, Aug. 6: Noah Cyrus

Saturday, Aug. 7: Blanco Brown

Sunday, Aug. 8: Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, presented by WTLC FM

Wednesday, Aug. 11: for KING & COUNTRY

Thursday, Aug. 12: TBA

Friday, Aug. 13: Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe

Saturday, Aug. 14: Home Free

Sunday, Aug. 15: Casting Crowns

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills

Thursday, Aug. 19: Barracuda - America's Heart Tribute

Friday, Aug. 20: The Beach Boys

Saturday, Aug. 21: Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair, presented by Radio Latina, featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Colombia

Sunday, Aug. 22: Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, presented by WTLC AM & FM

The 2021 Indiana State Fair opens Friday, July 30 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 22. The fair will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

In following the CDC's and Gov. Eric Holcomb's latest guidelines, the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks. However, those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines on whether and when wearing a face covering is needed.

Last year's fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair's theme this year will "celebrate all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier spirit."

The fair is also bringing back fairgoer favorites, including carnival rides, fair food, 4-H competitions and more.

Click here for more information on the 2021 Indiana State Fair.