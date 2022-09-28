Actor, comedian Mike Epps to improve Indianapolis neighborhood in HGTV series

"Buying Back the Block" is scheduled to air in summer 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Actor, comedian, producer and real estate investor Mike Epps is revitalizing the street he grew up on in Indianapolis in a new HGTV series called "Buying Back the Block."

Mike and his wife, Kyra Epps, who is a television producer and design enthusiast, have already transformed an abandoned firehouse on their block into their family home.

In the TV show, the Epps will improve the neighborhood by updating each house, adding modern amenities, yet still keep the original charm, to create affordable, beautiful places for families to buy or rent.

"Kyra and I are restoring two homes on the block, one was my grandmother's house from the 1960s," Mike said in a news release. "Our kids will see us work firsthand, nail by nail, to rebuild these homes and our community. Our goal is to inspire legacy and family for generations to come."

"Our two little ones are growing up on the same block as Mike did in the '70s,” Kyra said in a news release. "Over the last two years, Mike and I realized that we needed to be close to our families more than ever. We decided to spend more time in Indianapolis so our children could understand the importance of family and their family history. I am excited to bring my design style to the neighborhood for future families to experience."

In November 2021, Mike filmed his latest Netflix comedy special, titled "Mike Epps: Indiana Mike," at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. The 58-minute special is now streaming on Netflix.