4 arrested, property worth thousands recovered in Lawrence County burglary investigation

MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana made four arrests and recovered several items in a recent burglary investigation.

Earlier this month, state police began looking into a Feb. 2 break-in near Mitchell. A former business now used as a personal shop had been targeted for the theft of nearly $40,000 worth of tools and other items.

When troopers learned that some of the stolen items had been listed for sale on Craigslist, the officers arranged to meet the sellers in Bedford. During that meeting, police say some of the stolen items were located and three suspects were detained. Police said one of three men was found to be possession of about 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and was being sought on felony warrants from Crawford County.

According to police, nearly all of the items reported stolen have since been found at locations around Paoli, Marengo and Huron.

“It is always a good day when we can get justice for innocent victims," said ISP Sgt. Greg Day. "This is sadly another reminder of how methamphetamine and drug use is not a victimless crime. Unfortunately, those struggling with addiction often turn to commit burglaries and thefts to pay for their habit.”

Indiana State Police said the following people face charges in the case:

Thomas Van Winkle, 43 of Marengo

Burglary of a Structure, Level 5 Felony (3 counts) - Lawrence County

Theft, Level 6 Felony (3 counts) - Lawrence County

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony - Lawrence County

Operating with a Controlled Substance in the Body, Class C Misdemeanor - Lawrence County

Crawford County felony warrants

Brady Ferguson, 28 of Orleans

Burglary of a Structure, Level 5 Felony (3 counts) - Lawrence County

Theft, Level 6 Felony (3 counts) - Lawrence County

Jacklyn Wallace, 32 of Orleans

Burglary of a Structure, Level 5 Felony (2 counts) - Lawrence County

Theft, Level 6 Felony, Level 6 Felony (2 counts) - Lawrence County

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony – Orange County

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor – Orange County

Trafficking with an Inmate, Level 6 Felony – Orange County

Kerry Williams, 58 of Corydon

Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Level 2 Felony – Orange County

Possession of Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Level 4 Felony – Orange County

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor – Orange County

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor – Orange County