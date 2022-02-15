4 arrested, property worth thousands recovered in Lawrence County burglary investigation

MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana made four arrests and recovered several items in a recent burglary investigation.
Earlier this month, state police began looking into a Feb. 2 break-in near Mitchell. A former business now used as a personal shop had been targeted for the theft of nearly $40,000 worth of tools and other items.
When troopers learned that some of the stolen items had been listed for sale on Craigslist, the officers arranged to meet the sellers in Bedford. During that meeting, police say some of the stolen items were located and three suspects were detained. Police said one of three men was found to be possession of about 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and was being sought on felony warrants from Crawford County.
According to police, nearly all of the items reported stolen have since been found at locations around Paoli, Marengo and Huron.
“It is always a good day when we can get justice for innocent victims," said ISP Sgt. Greg Day. "This is sadly another reminder of how methamphetamine and drug use is not a victimless crime. Unfortunately, those struggling with addiction often turn to commit burglaries and thefts to pay for their habit.”
Indiana State Police said the following people face charges in the case:
Thomas Van Winkle, 43 of Marengo
- Burglary of a Structure, Level 5 Felony (3 counts) - Lawrence County
- Theft, Level 6 Felony (3 counts) - Lawrence County
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony - Lawrence County
- Operating with a Controlled Substance in the Body, Class C Misdemeanor - Lawrence County
- Crawford County felony warrants
Brady Ferguson, 28 of Orleans
- Burglary of a Structure, Level 5 Felony (3 counts) - Lawrence County
- Theft, Level 6 Felony (3 counts) - Lawrence County
Jacklyn Wallace, 32 of Orleans
- Burglary of a Structure, Level 5 Felony (2 counts) - Lawrence County
- Theft, Level 6 Felony, Level 6 Felony (2 counts) - Lawrence County
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony – Orange County
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor – Orange County
- Trafficking with an Inmate, Level 6 Felony – Orange County
Kerry Williams, 58 of Corydon
- Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Level 2 Felony – Orange County
- Possession of Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Level 4 Felony – Orange County
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor – Orange County
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor – Orange County
