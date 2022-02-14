Girls youth group discovers convicted felon's hideaway in Indiana cave

The DNR posted about the illegal campsite being found and said, "If you're going to play mountain man, do it on your own property, or get permission first."

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of a girls youth group made an unusual discovery while exploring an Indiana cave.

The girls found an abandoned campsite in the remote cave on the youth group's property. Inside the cave, which is near a river and overlooks a high, rugged bluff, they found a tent, clothes, ready-to-eat food, candles and some trash.

Indiana conservation officers did some digging and found the campsite was being used by a man who is in jail for unrelated charges. Investigators also learned the man was a convicted felon who the DNR said has a "lengthy criminal history."

Investigators believe he was looking for a temporary hideout when he landed in the cave.

The DNR explained that the problem is that privately owned caves, like any other property, regardless of posted signs or not, require permission from the landowners and are subject to the same criminal trespass laws.

Conservation officers told him he was trespassing and that "his home on the Indiana frontier was being dismantled," the DNR said.

The location of the cave wasn't publicly disclosed.