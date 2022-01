The men broke a window to get into the home while the owners were away.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department is trying to identify two suspects in a home burglary.

The burglary happened Dec. 16, 2021, but police did not release the location.

According to a police report, the men broke a window to get into the home while the owners were away.

The security system in the home captured several images of the suspects.