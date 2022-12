The crash happened on Davis Road near the Howard-Cass county line Thursday evening.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind — One person was killed in a crash north of Kokomo Thursday night.

The crash occurred on Davis Road just south of the Howard-Cass county line.

Officials confirmed the fatality to our partners at the Kokomo Tribune. Indiana State Police are investigating the crash, which closed a portion of U.S. 35 for several hours.