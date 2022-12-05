IMPD: Woman hit, killed by car on southeast side

Officers responded to the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car and killed on the southeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, just east of South Keystone Avenue, for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car shortly before 6 a.m.

The found the woman in the street and medics pronounced her dead at the scene, IMPD said. Authorites have not shared her name.

Police told 13News at the scene that the car was heading west on Raymond Street as the woman was crossing.

The driver stopped and will be tested for driving with impairment, which is standard procedure for a crash involving a death. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected, police said.

East Raymond Street was blocked off in the area Monday morning as police investigated the incident. Traffic near the intersection will be impacted into the morning rush hour, police said.