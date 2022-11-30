ISP: 1 dead in crash on Indianapolis' southeast side

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near the ramp from I-74 eastbound to I-465 southbound.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Indianapolis' southeast side Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near the ramp from Interstate 74 eastbound to Interstate 465 southbound.

INDOT confirmed one person died in the crash, citing Indiana State Police. It was not immediately known if there were other injuries.

The ramp from I-74 eastbound to I-465 southbound was partially blocked Wednesday morning while police investigated the crash.