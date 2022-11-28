IMPD: Pedestrian killed in far east side crash

Officers were called to the area of East Washington Street and Kitley Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis after they were hit by a car at the intersection of East Washington Street and Kitley Avenue, according to IMPD.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not shared by police, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Medical staff confirmed the victim died shortly after arriving.

Accident investigators are talking to the driver of the vehicle involved. That person remained at the crash scene to cooperate with the investigation.