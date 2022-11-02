Pedestrian struck by truck on Indianapolis' south side

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a south side crash injured a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 465.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said an adult male was struck by a truck.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, but police could not provide a condition.

The driver of the truck stopped after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.